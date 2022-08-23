India keen to partner with Australia’s skilling institutions

Participating in ‘VET: Policy Dialogue on Developing Skills for the Future’ at Kangan Institute, Docklands, Melbourne, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, on Tuesday, shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and efforts to transform India into a global hub for skilled and highly-productive manpower.

Discussions with Craig Robertson, CEO, Victorian Skills Authority, Sally Curtain, CEO, Bendigo Kangan Institute and leaders of Australian skilling ecosystem centred on the potential of deploying Australian Skill Standards and Certification frameworks in India to equip youth with the skills of the future, connect them with employment and improve skilling outcomes, strengthen industry and academia linkages and provide an agile response to skilling needs.

He described India’s young demography as her biggest strength in the 21st century and added that skilled India will contribute to the Indian as well as global economy.

He also expressed India’s interest in collaborations with Australia’s skilling institutions. He appreciated Australia’s keenness to partner India in advancing mutual priorities in skill development and also towards skilling India’s youth for the many opportunities in Australia.

Pradhan also toured the Automotive Centre of Excellence at Bendigo Kangan Institute. The Automotive Centre of Excellence (ACE) was established to spur the growth of industry enterprises by bringing together customised, hands-on automotive training, research, and development.

Established in Docklands, ACE is designed to be central and accessible to Victoria’s retail, service, repair, and manufacturing industries. Kangan Institute offers a range of nationally-accredited TAFE qualifications, short courses and specialised training plans to address unique needs, with flexible learning options including on-site training.

Pradhan also visited Deakin University, Melbourne and took a detailed overview of the university, especially the industry-designed courses, research degrees, and entry pathways. Pradhan said that the roll-out of NEP 2020, path-breaking reforms in several areas and thriving innovation and start-up climate has ensured India is brimming with opportunities.

Pradhan invited Deakin University and all Australian Universities and Skill Institutions to explore opportunities in India, create mechanisms for learning from each-others best practices for transforming our countries into knowledge economies and for prosperity of people in both our countries.