India, Italy sign MoU on disaster management

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Italy on cooperation in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management.

The MoU was signed in June this year between the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) (India) and the Department of Civil Protection (Italy) on Cooperation in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management.

The MoU would put in place a system, whereby both India benefit from the Disaster Management mechanisms of each other and it will help in strengthening the areas of preparedness, response and capacity building in the field of Disaster Management.

