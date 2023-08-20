India hosts joint meet of finance, health ministers

India on Saturday conducted a joint meeting of finance and health ministers from G20 member countries in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar district where participants welcomed the multi-year work plan of the task force, approved under the Indian Presidency.

The meeting was co-chaired and opening remarks were delivered by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Finance, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and WHO director general Tedros Ghebreyesus. The meeting agreed on continuously strengthening the global health architecture to prevent any pandemic in the future and ensure preparedness and response (PPR) through enhanced collaboration among the two ministries.

As per the joint statement from the health and finance ministries, ministers welcomed the multi-year work plan of the Task Force, approved under the Indian Presidency.

“Ministers welcomed the reports developed by the Task Force under the Indian Presidency since these reports not only help members deepen their understanding of how future pandemics can impact the economy but also brought out the gaps in existing pandemic response institutional and funding arrangements,” the statement said.

Some of the views expressed by countries in the discussions were those that are suggestive of future courses for the Task Force including but not limited to the development of an operational playbook to ensure swift and adequate pandemic response financing; development of pandemic stress tests; strengthening the supportive role of Task Force to WHO in global health architecture while duly considering country-specific circumstances.

Ministers welcomed the conclusion of the first call for proposals of the Pandemic Fund and stated they look forward to the second call for proposals by the end of 2023.

“Let us continue working together, fostering collaborations, and leveraging the potential of digital health, research, and innovation to ensure equitable access to quality healthcare for all. We must continue to ensure multilateral cooperation and, nurture partnerships in the field of health. It is vital to share expertise, resources, and strategies, to address global health challenges effectively,” Mandaviya said as the meeting drew to a close in Gandhinagar on Saturday.