India to host five BRICS science, innovation and technology events in 2022

The BRICS Science Technology Innovation (STI) Steering Committee has allocated five events related to science, technology and innovation to India as part of the calendar of BRICS STI activities 2022.

The five BRICS SIT events to be hosted by India include BRICS Startups Forum meeting, Working Groups meetings on Energy, Biotechnology and Biomedicine, ICT and High-Performance Computing; STIEP (Science, Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Partnership) Working Group Meeting and the launching of BRICS innovation Launchpad as a microsite (Knowledge Hub).

The decision to earmark five events for India was virtually taken at the 15th meeting of the BRICS Science Technology Innovation (STI) Steering Committee on 17 January 2022, a note from India’s Science and Technology ministry stated here.

The BRICS STI Steering Committee meeting was attended by representatives from BRICS scientific ministries, foreign Missions. From the Indian side, the meeting was led by Advisor and Head International Cooperation, Department of Science and Technology Sanjeev Kumar Varshney.

The Calendar of BRICS STI activities and expected deliverables were discussed at the meeting.

The meeting has come at a time when India has successfully handed over the BRICS Chairmanship to China from January 2022. The theme for BRICS 2022 is “Foster High-Quality BRICS Partnership Usher in a New Era for Global Development”.

A series of sectoral events and meetings, including minister level and BRICS Summit, will be organized during the year, according to the Science and Technology ministry here. During the meeting, the Chinese side presented a broad outline of activities to be carried out during the whole year. It mainly includes thematic meetings, BRICS Young Scientist Conclave, senior official, and ministerial-level meetings.

A total of 25 events have been planned, of which India will host a total of five. DPIIT is the main executing agency for BRICS startups Forum and creation of innovation Knowledge Hub. The BRICS Young Scientist Conclave will be held in September 2022 in a virtual format, and thematic focus may be Carbon peak neutralization; Biomedicine, Artificial Intelligence, Material Science; Modern Agriculture.

China has proposed to host the 10th BRICS S&T Ministerial meeting and Senior Official Meeting in September 2022. The meeting theme would promote Open, Inclusive, and Shared Science, Technology, and Innovation.

On the sideline of the Ministerial meeting, an exhibition will be organized showcasing outcomes of successful projects supported under the BRICS Framework Programme( 2015-2022).

At the meeting, it was also agreed that by the end of this month, all countries will notify the specific dates, venue, and format of the meeting. India tentatively indicated a willingness to host the STIEP working group meeting on 23 – 24 March 2022 and BRICS Startups Forum Meeting in May/June 2022, according to the Indian government note.