Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said on Tuesday that India is the only country that has a rich heritage and cultural history of more than 5000 years.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 66th All India Kalidas Samaroh at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, he asserted that India is on the path of becoming one of the top world leaders by 2047.He called upon all people to diligently adhere to their citizen duties to help India achieve that goal. He also urged people to save the environment.

Dhankar pointed out that Kalidas played a crucial role in creating awareness for environment through several of his works. The state Governor Mangubhai Patel, CM Dr Mohan Yadav and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement