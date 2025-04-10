Rana’s extradition to India a “monumental triumph”; Congress did nothing to punish terrorists: BJP

In the wake of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana being extradited to India, the BJP said on Thursday that the Congress did not do anything to punish the terrorists and the extradition was possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “foremost and paramount commitment” to India’s national security and national interest.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, “During the Congress government, terrorists attacked this very hotel (Taj Palace) where we are present. People died here. But Congress did not do anything to punish the terrorists… It was PM Narendra Modi’s resolve to ensure that people who harm our country are severely punished…”

He emphasised that, ”The accused of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks will finally be punished in India as per our laws”.

Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai told reporters in Patna: “Since Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister, a close watch has been kept on those against the country. Under the leadership of PM Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, terrorism is about to end in the country. Stringent action has been taken against traitors.”

The extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack key accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana is a big success of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

Speaking at a Summit, he said, “Tahawwur Rana’s extradition is a big success of Prime Minister Modi’s diplomacy.”

Calling the Mumbai attacks and Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India a “monumental triumph,” BJP leader CR Kesavan today said the extradition was possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “foremost and paramount commitment” to India’s national security and national interest.

“This extradition is a milestone and a monumental triumph for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s firm policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and zero tolerance against India’s enemies. This is also a standing testimony to Prime Minister Modi ji’s unswerving and iron will, commitment, and resolve to bring to justice and punish those terrorists and enemies of India who threatened and dared to attack Indian territory, Indian honour, and Indian people,” Kesavan said in a self-made video.

He further attacked the Congress and said that the Congress-led government was weak and indecisive.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has demanded the harshest punishment for Rana, calling for his execution in a public square in Mumbai as a deterrent to those with malicious intentions towards India.

“After a long wait of 16 years, he is being extradited to India…He should be sentenced to death in a crowded square in Mumbai so that people who look at India with evil intentions are left shaken,” Chaturvedi told a news agency.

Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is finally being extradited to India after a 16-year wait.