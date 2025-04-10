India, Japan to expand bilateral tourism

India and Japan are discussing ways to work together and enhance tourism ties between the two nations.

The issue figured at the fourth Joint Working Group (JWG) Meeting on Tourism Cooperation between India and Japan held on Tuesday. The meeting was co-chaired by Ms. Mugdha Sinha, Director General, Ministry of Tourism, and Mr. HARAIKAWA Naoya, Commissioner, Japan Tourism Agency (JTA).

Officials and private stakeholders from both countries, including representatives from airlines, tourism and travel associations and government institutions, took part. Key organisations included Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO), Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA), JTTRI, Japan Airlines and ANA from the Japanese side.

The Indian delegation included officials from the Ministries of External Affairs, Civil Aviation, Education, NCHMCT, ICCR and private stakeholders like the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Outbound Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI) and the Association of Buddhist Tour Operators (ABTO).

The Co-Chairs of the two countries exchanged notes on the profile of the visitors. They delved into the data insights of the tourists travelling between the two countries, including to Buddhist destinations, in order to undertake suitable policy interventions to make the destinations more attractive for the millennial tourists.

The meeting focused on finding new ways to work together and enhance tourism ties between the two nations. Japanese Ambassador to India ONO Keiichi emphasised the strong cultural ties and mutual benefits of enriched tourism between the two countries.

The discussions focused on expanding bilateral tourism, with initiatives such as promoting Buddhist sites in India to Japanese tourists, improving air connectivity and encouraging Japanese student visits to the country. The meeting also explored increased private sector involvement and strategies to harness media and influencer engagements for boosting tourist flow.

”The collaborative spirit and commitment demonstrated by both sides during the meeting is expected to develop a more vibrant tourism ecosystem, contributing significantly to the economic and cultural exchange between India and Japan,” an official press note said on Thursday.

India also informed the Japanese delegation about the potential of partnerships between the two countries for creating uniquely curated itineraries for the Japanese tourists in the recently revamped Incredible India digital portal. It was also indicated that the Ministry of Tourism is in the process of launching the Incredible India mobile App shortly.

The meeting concluded on a positive note with mutual assurances of ongoing dialogue, further collaborations, and a reinforced commitment to leveraging tourism as a bridge for enhancing bilateral relations and mutual prosperity. India also informed the Japanese delegation about its plans of participation at the World Expo, Osaka, 2025, from 22nd – 28th September 2025 for a broader outreach.