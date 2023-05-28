India has been centre of education since ancient times: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said it is because of India’s civilisational values that today all capable doctors, engineers, scientists in the developed world are of Indian origin.

Birla said that his parliamentary constituency Kota is today known as an education city across the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also given the epithet of ‘Kashi of Education’ to Kota.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said that in India’s ancient education system, students received value-based education.

In the context of ancient Indian heritage of knowledge-science, philosophy, tradition and culture, Birla said that since the earliest times there have been many centres of education in the country, which attracted people from many parts of the world.

Takshashila, Pataliputra, Mithila, Kashi, etc., were major global centers of education, the Lok Sabha Speaker said while addressing the orientation programme and open seminar of ‘Allen Career Institute’ here.

In the contemporary competitive environment, Birla said that not only material knowledge is necessary for success, but spiritual peace and a strong mind are also very important.

“Today the world is moving forward with the help of materialistic thinking, but India’s uniqueness lies in the fact that our thinking and outlook is modern as well as traditional and that is why India is moving forward,” he said.

In the context of newly emerging career options in changing times, Birla said that the needs and priorities of students are also changing with time. He said that in today’s time, careers are emerging in fields like 5G, AI, Data Analytics, Machine Learning and so on.

Birla said that instead of seeking employment, Indian youth today have become job providers, on the basis of their start-ups and it is this confidence of the youth that is taking the entire nation forward today.

The programme was attended by Allen Directors — Dr Govind Maheshwari, Rajesh Maheshwari, Dr Naveen Maheshwari, Dr Brajesh Maheshwari and CEO, Nitin Kukreja.