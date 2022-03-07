India evacuates another 1300 nationals from Ukraine

India today evacuated another 1314 of its nationals from countries neighbouring war-torn Ukraine.

“Under Operation Ganga to rescue Indian citizens, 1314 Indians have been airlifted today by 7 special civilian flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries,” the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

With this, more than 17400 Indians have been brought back since special flights began on 22 February, days before Russia invaded Ukraine. The number of Indians airlifted by 73 special civilian flights has gone up to 15206.

One C-17 IAF flight, with 201 Indians on board, is expected to arrive later tonight. The IAF had earlier made 10 sorties to bring back 2056 passengers, as part of “Operation Ganga”.

Among the special civilian flights today, four landed in New Delhi while two reached Mumbai. There were 5 flights from Budapest, and one each from Bucharest and Suceava.

Tomorrow, two special civilian flights are expected to operate from Suceava, bringing in more than 400 Indians back home.