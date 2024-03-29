India democratised digital tech, achieved revolution: PM to Bill Gates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India was able to achieve the digital revolution because he “democratised” digital technology, ensured there was no monopoly over it, and that it was accessible to common people so that they could do value addition with their talent.

The prime minister disclosed this to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in a free-wheeling interaction at his residence, recalling what he had told G20 leaders in Indonesia, curious to know about India’s digital success.

Mr Modi told Mr Gates, appreciating India’s contribution to making G20 inclusive and leading the world in digital innovations, that he was keen to bring technology to health, agriculture, and education.

“I opened two lakh Ayushman Arogya mandirs in villages across the country and they are linked to the best hospitals by technology. People have developed faith that doctors sitting hundreds of kilometres away are listening to their problems and can give advice. This is the achievement of the digital platform,” the Prime Minister said.

He said, “I also want the best education for children; shortcomings in teaching are being met through technology. What is of children’s interest is found and content is adapted accordingly.”

Similarly, Mr Modi said in agriculture too, he was attempting a revolution and a change in mindset. Mr Gates said technology is available to all; India is trying, and this is lifting up those who need it the most.

The prime minister said he was determined that there should be no digital divide in the country. Women accept changes, he said, and this was his experience. “I want technology to suit their needs; I want three crore women to become “Lakhpati Didis” in villages,” he said.

His plan was to give technology into the hands of women, Mr Modi said. “I want to modernize agriculture, and take technology to villages; the women need not just look after cattle. I talked to the Drone Didis, and they are excited. They said they could not run bicycles but are pilots now, flying drones.”

The prime minister said he had offered African governments help in digital technology. This would democratize, and give equal opportunity to all, he said. During Covid, many countries could not give vaccination certificates. India developed the Cowin app which could not only tell where vaccination was available and what time but also give certificates in minutes. This benefited people a lot, he said.

The prime minister said India missed the first few industrial revolutions but did not want to miss the fourth one where digital technology will play the key part. “I am sure India will be able to achieve a lot,” he said.

Mr Gates said the key point is digital infrastructure is being nurtured in India, and people know about the identity system and payment systems. The government is digitizing many things, and it will save a lot of money and give equal access. “Now you are getting into new areas like advice for farmers, registering lands, tutoring kids, and health records,” he said.

Talking about artificial intelligence, the Prime Minister said, “In India, a child’s first words are ‘Aai’ (mother) and AI.” He said there are challenges in Artificial Intelligence that demand the utmost attention. From countering deep fakes to preventing misuse, uniform labelling of AI-generated content is crucial, he said.

To improve the ease of living for people, the Prime Minister said the Government had reduced compliances, and facilitated that all university certificates be put on the cloud. Technology has been used for ease of living, after services.

Advancing his vision for a Viksit Bharat, Mr Modi emphasized the elimination of Cervical Cancer as his forthcoming mission, aiming to safeguard the Nari Shakti through extensive vaccination campaigns.

Mr Modi told Mr Gates India is making rapid advancements in renewable energy. “We want to make advancements in Green Hydrogen. In Tamil Nadu, I launched a hydrogen-powered boat. I am thinking about using this boat to strengthen the Clean Ganga movement and to send out a message to the environment-conscious society.”

After their interaction, Mr Gates presented a few nutrition books to PM Modi as gifts. Mr Modi gifted him ‘Vocal for Local’ gift hampers.