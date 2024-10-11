India concerned over theft of religious article from temple in Bangladesh

India on Friday expressed concern over the theft of a religious article gifted to Jeshorehwari Temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangladesh, and asked the government of the neighbouring country to investigate the theft.

”We have seen reports of theft of the crown gifted by PM Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple (Satkhira) in 2021 during his visit to Bangladesh,” the Indian High Commission in Dhaka wrote in a social media post on X.

It said, ”We express deep concern & urge Govt of Bangladesh to investigate theft, recover the crown & take action against the perpetrators.”

According to local media reports, the theft happened around 2.30 pm Thursday. Taizul Islam, the inspector of Shyamnagar police station in Bangladesh, confirmed the incident to a local newspaper. The police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to investigate and identify the thief.