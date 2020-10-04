India today reiterated its longstanding and unwavering commitment to universal, verifiable and non-discriminatory nuclear disarmament leading to the complete elimination of nuclear weapons.

Participating in the high-level plenary meeting to commemorate and promote the ‘International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons’, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India’s approach to nuclear disarmament was encapsulated in the working paper submitted to the UN General Assembly first committee in 2006 and to the Conference on Disarmament in 2007.

”We believe that nuclear disarmament can be achieved through a step-by-step process underwritten by a universal commitment and an agreed multilateral framework. India remains convinced of the need for meaningful dialogue among all States possessing nuclear weapons, for building trust and confidence,” he said.

The Indian diplomat noted that India’s annual resolution in the UNGA on the “Convention on the Prohibition of the Use of Nuclear Weapons” tabled since 1982, enjoyed wide support and reaffirmed that any use of nuclear weapons would be a violation of the UN Charter and a crime against humanity.

Mindful of the catastrophic consequences of unintentional or accidental use of nuclear weapons, India has since 1998 tabled an annual resolution in the UNGA on ‘Reducing Nuclear Danger’ that calls for immediate and urgent steps to reduce the risks of unintentional and accidental use of nuclear weapons, including through de-alerting and de-targeting, he said.

Shringla pointed out that India accorded high priority to the Conference on Disarmament as the world’s single multilateral disarmament negotiating forum and supported the commencement of negotiations on a Comprehensive Nuclear Weapons Convention.

“Without prejudice to the priority attached to nuclear disarmament, India remains committed to the immediate commencement of negotiations on a Fissile Material Cut-off Treaty in the CD,” he added. India espoused the policy of “No First Use” against nuclear weapon states and non-use against non-nuclear weapon states. India was a key partner in global efforts towards disarmament and strengthening the non-proliferation order.