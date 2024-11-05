India, China have other challenges to address after disengagement: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said India and China have other challenges to address, including de-escalation of forces, once the disengagement process at the LAC is completed.

‘On October 21st, we concluded the last lot of disengagement agreements, we had done some earlier. These are currently in the process of being implemented. The last agreement was primarily around patrolling rights of the two sides. So we think all in all, it’s a positive development,” he said about the agreement on disengagement reached between the two countries ahead of the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Kazan in Russia last month on the margins of the BRICS Summit.

At a press conference in Canberra, the foreign minister said the two leaders had agreed at Kazan that their foreign ministers and national security advisors would meet to have a look at further building on the decisions taken by them.

