India today accused Pakistan of linking the case of former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in the neighbouring country on charges of espionage and terrorism, with the case of another Indian prisoner.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava disclosed that in a routine consular practice, one, Shahnawaz Noon was selected by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to appear in the case for release and repatriation of an Indian prisoner Mohammad Ismail, who has completed his sentence but continues to be in jail in Pakistan.

However, during proceedings of the case, Pakistan’s Attorney General raised the matter pertaining to Jadhav though the two cases were not connected in any way.

“Noon is reported to have made statements which are not true and are in contravention of our stand in the case. He appears to have acted under pressure from the Pakistani establishment to make such statements for which he has no authorisation,”‘ the spokesperson said.

He alleged that Noon misrepresented the position of the Indian High Commission. He was clearly told by the High Commission that he had no authority to represent either the Government of India or Jadhav.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has failed to respond on the core issues concerning the case including provision of all documents and an unimpeded unhindered and unconditional consular access of Jadhav which would form the basis of an effective review and reconsideration as ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Indian Mission in Islamabad has written to Noon reiterating that he has no authority to represent Jadhav and has no basis to suggest that the Indian Charge d’Affaires would appear in the court. “Our Mission in Islamabad has written to Noon reiterating that he has no authority to represent Mr. Jadhav and has no basis to suggest that the Indian Charge d’affaires would appear in the court,” he added.