INDIA bloc’s mega Ramlila Maidan rally today; Kejriwal’s wife to read husband’s message from jail

INDIA bloc’s mega Ramlila Maidan rally: The stage is set for the Opposition’s mega ‘Loktantra Bachao’ (save democracy) rally at Delhi’s historic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

The mega rally, being organised in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), will be attended by top INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti among others.

During the mega rally, Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will read a message from her husband who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate. Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren is also likely to address the rally.

Hemant Soren is also in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in a case of alleged land scam.

J&K People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti and CPM’s Brinda Karat have reached Ramlila Maidan to attend the rally.

Ahead of the Loktantra Bachao rally, INDIA bloc partner and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said “They (BJP) do not understand the meaning of family. You have to take responsibility for your family. Now, they have no other agenda. Ever since the issue of electoral bonds came to light, people have gotten to know the true face of the BJP, i e, ‘Bhrasht Janata Party’. This party is of corrupt people… All the corrupt people are joining the BJP now.”

This is a “bhrashtachar chupao” rally: BJP



Meanwhile, the ruling BJP has termed the Opposition’s rally “Parivar Bachao, bhrashtachar chhupao” rally.

“Those who criticised the construction of the Ram Temple (in Ayodhya) and made objectionable remarks on Hindu Gods and Goddesses have gathered here at Ramlila Maidan today to hide their corruption,” BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said.