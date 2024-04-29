Notification issued for 6th phase LS polls in 14 seats along with Assembly bypolls in UP

Notification was issued for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies under the sixth phase of Lok Sabha General Election and Gansadi Assembly by-election in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, voting for which will be held on May 25.

These 14 Lok Sabha constituencies — 12 general and two reserved categories — fall under 15 districts of the state.

UP Chief Electoral Officer( CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said here today that the last date for nomination for the sixth phase will be May 6. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on May 7 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is May 9.

The seats which go to polls in the sixth phase are Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkarnagar, Shravasti, Dumariaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj (SC), Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhalishahar (SC) and Bhadoi.

Gansadi assembly segment bypolls will be held in Balrampur district .

The CEO said that there are 2.69 crore voters in the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of the sixth phase, including 1.42 crore male voters and 1.27 crore female voters. There are a total of 17,113 polling stations and 28,171 polling booths in these constituencies.

Similarly, there are a total of 3.62 lakh eligible voters in 292-Gansadi Assembly sub-constituency including 1.93 lakh male and 1.69 lakh female.