INDIA bloc to hold meeting in third week of Dec: Cong

DMK MP apologises for ‘Gaumutra states’ remark after outrage; ‘will suffers consequences,’ says BJP
The Congress party has also slammed the DMK leader for his remarks insulting Sanatan Dharma.
The grand old party, however, said a coordination meeting of the floor leaders of INDIA bloc will be held at residence of Congress president.
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | December 5, 2023 9:30 pm
The grand old party, however, said a coordination meeting of the floor leaders of the India (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc will be held at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here on Wednesday.
In a post on X, CWC member and coordinator of the Congress president’s office Gurdeep Singh Sappal said: “A coordination meeting of Parliamentary Party leaders of INDIA Alliance will be at 6 pm on December 6th, 2023 at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.”
Sappal added, “Thereafter, a meeting of party presidents/heads of the INDIA Alliance will be scheduled in the third week of December at a date convenient to all.”
The development comes in the wake of top INDIA bloc leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s from the Opposition, reportedly conveying that they won’t be able to join the meeting on December 6.
“We would have definitely gone, but we have no information (about the meeting),” she said.
The reported refusal of the top opposition leaders to attend the December 6 meeting came in the wake of drubbing of the Congress in the Assembly polls in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and in the North-Eastern state of Mizoram.
The INDIA bloc is an umbrella alliance of the Opposition parties which was formed in July this year to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Chief Minister Vijayan said in Thrissur that the INDIA alliance is not the front that decides where Rahul Gandhi should contest. The party should decide where Rahul Gandhi should contest from.
