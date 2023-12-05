INDIA bloc to hold meeting in third week of Dec: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday announced that the meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders will be held in the third week of December.

The grand old party, however, said a coordination meeting of the floor leaders of the India (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc will be held at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here on Wednesday.

In a post on X, CWC member and coordinator of the Congress president’s office Gurdeep Singh Sappal said: “A coordination meeting of Parliamentary Party leaders of INDIA Alliance will be at 6 pm on December 6th, 2023 at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.”

Sappal added, “Thereafter, a meeting of party presidents/heads of the INDIA Alliance will be scheduled in the third week of December at a date convenient to all.”

The development comes in the wake of top INDIA bloc leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s from the Opposition, reportedly conveying that they won’t be able to join the meeting on December 6.