INDIA bloc is mulling one year, one PM formula: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday claimed that the opposition INDIA bloc has failed to build consensus on its PM face and has decided to adopt a rotational policy.

Addressing a public meeting at Betul in Madhya Pradesh, he said: “The country should know who is their PM’s face. On our side, you have Modi in front of you, with a 10-year track record.”

“The opposition looked for a PM face but could not find one. Now some media reports said they are discussing the one-year-one PM formula, which means five prime ministers in five years. What will happen to the country,” PM Modi asked.

The PM said that although they are daydreaming it is a “very scary proposal” that will destroy the country.

“This means they are now auctioning the PM’s chair. One person will sit on the chair. And four others will wait for their term to end. This sounds like Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne (daydreaming) but this is not ‘haseen’. This is a very scary proposal which will destroy the country. This will shatter all your dreams,” the Prime Minister added.

After the first phase of voting, PM Modi upped the ante and launched scathing attacks on the Opposition Congress over a number of issues including their alleged wealth distribution plan and religion-based reservation.

“Dr BR Ambedkar was against religion-based reservation. Our Constitution makers brainstormed and concluded that a religion-based quota was not possible,” he said.

“But the Congress always wanted to snatch the quota from SC, ST and OBCs and give it to its favourite vote bank,” he further said.

“When the Congress was in the Centre, it started a religion-based quota in Andhra Pradesh. It was not successful but they are still in that game. In Karnataka, they tried to steal the OBC quota and made all Muslims OBCs,” Modi said.