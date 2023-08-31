India-Bangladesh rail link set to be Inaugurated during G20 Summit

In a significant development, the anticipated international rail connectivity between Bangladesh and India, originating from Akhaura in Bangladesh and Agartala in India, is set to be virtually inaugurated during the upcoming 18th G20 Summit scheduled to be held between September 9 and 10.

The 15.064 km-long railway project, comprising 5.05 km within India and 10.014 km within Bangladesh, will establish a vital link from Akhaura to the outskirts of Agartala, facilitated by an international immigration station at Nischintapur.

A senior official told The Statesman that a recent bilateral meeting has culminated in a joint decision to inaugurate the railway line during the visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Notably, India and Bangladesh have successfully conducted a trial locomotive run on the Akhaura-Agartala railway line, underscoring their commitment to operationalize this crucial cross-border connection.

Undertaken by the North East Frontier Railways, the Akhaura-Agartala Railway Link has been accomplished with the support of Indian grants. The Railway Ministry has earmarked Rs 153.84 crore for the ongoing construction of this rail link, which is part of a larger project estimated at Rs 862.58 crore, aimed at linking India’s Tripura to Bangladesh.

The significance of this railway link is heightened by its integration into the framework of 16 designated transit routes, facilitating seamless cargo transportation between the Chattogram or Mongla ports and various Indian states. T

The Agartala-Akhaura line, in particular, is anticipated to catalyze trade and uplift the living standards of communities residing along the border.

The initiative aligns closely with the shared commitment of India and Bangladesh to bolster bilateral connectivity and foster economic cooperation. This emphasis on enhanced ties is exemplified by India’s recent announcement regarding the establishment of 16 new border haats, complementing the existing eight, with the aim of bolstering trade interactions among border communities. In addition, both nations are actively pursuing discussions surrounding a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), showcasing their dedication to deeper economic collaboration.