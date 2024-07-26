RPF nabs one for fake railway appointment

The Railway Protection Force of Sealdah Division apprehended an individual involved in a fraudulent appointment scam. On Tuesday, the RPF officials noticed two individuals behaving suspiciously near the DRM building. Upon interrogation, one of the individuals, Rupam Das, (38) from North 24-Parganas, revealed that he had come to the DRM building upon the call of Bijay Sarkar to collect a joining letter for a Group-D position in the railways. Das also disclosed that he had already paid Rs 41,300 to Bijay Kumar for the fraudulent appointment.

Based on a written complaint, the Government Railway Police Station (GRPS) at Sealdah took action and arrested the individual identified as Bijay Kumar. A case is said to have been registered against him under relevant sections of the Railway Act.

