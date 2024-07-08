Construction of Gour Kishor Ghosh station going on in full swing

The implementing agency of the Kavi Subhash- Airport Corridor of the Orange Line has completed the structural works of Gour Kishor Ghosh Metro station at Chingrighata Crossing. Once commissioned, the station, situated near Sukanta Nagar area and named after one of the famous journalists, writers and authors Gour Kishor Ghosh, is expected to serve as one of the main entry points to Salt Lake. The station is anticipated to cater to the thousands of passengers daily after the final commissioning of the corridor.

According to the city metro railway office, the structural work on the station have been done and finishing touches are being given, while about 60 percent of the construction work of the entry and exit points of the station has also been completed. As informed by the city metrp office, the construction work of the platform level has also been completed while the steel structure work of roofing is also done. The implementing agency of the project, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, is said to be carrying out the roof sheeting works. Construction work of the approach viaduct to this station has also been completed while about 40 per cent of the architectural work of the station has been done.

As informed by the carrier, the station is to have eight escalators, four lifts and eight staircases. The station would also incorporate two spacious platforms of 180-metre length along with four ticket counters. Automatic Smart Card Recharge Machines (ASCRM) for self ticketing facility, one first-aid room, benches, one toilet each for women, men and divyangjan would also be made available for the convenience of the passengers. Among other amenities, water coolers, Public Address System, digital display boards, emergency lighting, tactile floor indicators for the blind would also be provided

