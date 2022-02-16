India, Australia and Singapore Joins hand to combat marine pollution in East Asian region

India, Australia, and Singapore joined hands to combat marine pollution with a special focus on marine plastic debris, said a senior officer of the Ministry of Earth Science here on Tuesday.

The three countries organized a two-day virtual workshop to bring together the world’s leading experts, scientists, governments, and policymakers to explore research interventions towards monitoring and assessing marine litter and plausible sustainable solutions to address the global marine plastic pollution issue said a senior officer of the Ministry of Earth Science here on Tuesday.

During the event, the three countries discussed the magnitude of the marine litter problem, its regular monitoring of plastic debris in the Indo-Pacific Region. They also discussed the best practices, technologies, and solutions to prevent plastic pollution, the Ministry said.

India suggested the use of technological tools mainly remote sensing and artificial intelligence to understand the dynamics of plastics in the Indian ocean. He also emphasized that a well-designed and tailor-made management strategy considering regional distinctiveness would significantly reduce plastics in the environment said Ministry of Earth Science Secretary M Ravichandran during the workshop.