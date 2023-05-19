India asks SCO nations to enhance collaboration in science, innovation

India on Friday called upon member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to join hands for enhanced collaboration in the field of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Addressing the Seventh Session of the Heads of Ministries and Agencies of Science and Technology of the SCO member states, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was ready to work closely with other member countries of the SCO to jointly address the emerging challenges of the Eurasian region.

He said the SCO has emerged as a vital instrument in transforming the multilateral cooperation in the Eurasian region in the past two decades of its existence, and India attached special importance to the grouping in harnessing this crucial cooperation in the region.

He mentioned that SCO countries were exposed to identical challenges such as ensuring food, challenges emerging due to climate change, biodiversity loss, water scarcity, affordable healthcare, environmental issues and energy access for its people. In order to resolve these challenges, it was imperative for all member countries to join hands to innovate affordable scientific solutions, he added.

Jitendra Singh said that the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the global scenario of the economy. Science and technology have played a greater role in global economic recovery. The SCO scientific community needed to cooperate in the field of technology-based solutions for social and economic challenges.

He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has focused on innovative interventions for affordable healthcare and by 2047, India aims to be one of the world’s top markets in medical devices. India was moving along the ”mantra” emphasised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, and Jai Anusandhan,’ which essentially believes in the coordination of various sectors to make India a global centre of research and innovation.