# India

India asks Bangladesh to rein in extremist elements targeting Hindu minority

India on Thursday again asked Bangladesh to take steps against extremist elements indulging in violence against the minority Hindu community and ensure adequate security for the community.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | November 7, 2024 5:32 pm

Photo: MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (X/@ANI)

At a media briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that incendiary posts on social media by extremist elements in Chittagong had resulted in violence there.

Reports from Bangladesh said tensions erupted in Chittagong on November 5, following a controversial social media post that sparked violent clashes between the Hindu community and Bangladesh security forces. The unrest began after Osman Ali, a member of the radical Islamic group Jamaat-e-Islami, posted derogatory comments targeting the Hindu religion and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

In response, local Hindus gathered outside Ali’s shop to protest, resulting in violent confrontations between protesters and security forces.

