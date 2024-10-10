India-ASEAN friendship crucial in times of global conflict: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday participated in the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Lao PDR, and reviewed the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, observing that “when there is conflict and tension in many parts of the world, the friendship, coordination, dialogue, and cooperation between India and ASEAN hold great promise.”

Addressing the Summit, he noted that this was his 11th participation in the meeting. He said that he had announced India’s Act East policy 10 years ago, which has since given new energy, direction, and momentum to the historic relations between India and ASEAN countries.

In keeping with the Summit Chair’s theme of “Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience,” the Prime Minister announced a 10-point plan. This included celebrating 2025 as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism for which India would make available USD 5 million towards joint activities.

Advertisement

It also included celebration of a decade of Act East Policy through several people-centric activities, including a Youth Summit, Start-up Festival, Hackathon, Music Festival, ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks, and a Delhi Dialogue.

The meeting agreed to create a new ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2026-2030) that will guide both sides in realising the full potential of the ASEAN-India partnership and adopt two Joint Statements.

In the two statements, the leaders recognised the contribution of India’s Act East Policy in advancing the partnership between ASEAN and India. In the other statement, they appreciated India’s leadership in the field of digital transformation and welcomed partnership with India in digital public infrastructure.

Mr Modi said focusing on ASEAN centrality, India had launched an Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative in 2019. This complements ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific, he said.

Last year, maritime exercises were started for regional security and stability, he said. “In the past 10 years, India’s trade with the ASEAN region has doubled, exceeding $130 billion. Today, India has direct flight connectivity with seven ASEAN nations, and direct flights to Brunei will commence soon. We have also opened a new embassy in Timor-Leste,” he added.

Among ASEAN countries, Singapore was the first country with which India established fintech connectivity and this success is being replicated in other countries. “People-centric approach is the base of our development partnership,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that more than 300 ASEAN students have received scholarships at Nalanda University, and a network of universities has been launched. Efforts have been made to protect the common cultural legacy of Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Indonesia. “Whether during Covid or natural calamities, we have extended help to each other on humanitarian grounds,” Mr Modi said.

He said India has contributed over $30 million to the Science and Technology Fund, Digital Fund, and Green Fund for cooperation in various fields. India’s participation spans from underwater initiatives to Space explorations. In the last 10 years, India’s engagement with ASEAN has expanded, and in 2022, India granted it the status of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“We are neighbours, Global South partners, and a fast-growing region. We are peace-loving countries that respect each other’s sovereignty and integrity, and we are committed to ensuring a bright future for our youth. I believe the 21st century will be the century of India and ASEAN countries,” the Prime Minister said.