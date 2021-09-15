India adds 27,176 new cases; Bareilly in UP raises concern

Logging a marginal spike in new daily Covid cases after a few days of continued decline, India on Wednesday reported 27,176 more cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total Corona count in the country to 3,33,16,755, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data stated.

The total tally of Covid-linked deaths mounted to 4,43,497, with 284 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry data.

The active cases, however, declined to 3,51,087, comprising 1.05 per cent of the total infections. A reduction of 11,120 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of last 24 hours

The number of people who have survived the disease surged to 3,25,22,171, pushing national COVID-19 recovery rate past 97.62 per cent, the ministry said

The case fatality rate, it said, stands at 1.33 per cent.?

The 284 new fatalities include 129 from Kerala and 52 from Maharashtra

Of the total 4,43,487 Covid-linked deaths reported so far in the country 1,38,221 were from Maharashtra, 37,529 from Karnataka, 35,217 from Tamil Nadu, 25,083 from Delhi, 22,884 from Uttar Pradesh,22,779 from Kerala and 18,599 from West Bengal, the ministry data said.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.69 per cent It has been less than three per cent for last 16 days

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at two per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 82 days, according to the ministry.

The country has so far tested a total of 54.60 crore (54,60,55,796) Covid samples, out of which, 16,10,829 were conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Till date, the country has administered over 75.89 crore (75,89,12,277) doses of Covid vaccines, out of which 61,15,690 shots were given in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

Meanwhile, just as Uttar Pradesh was gearing up to be completely Covid-free in the coming days, a sudden spike in Covid cases in Bareilly has set alarm bells ringing.

The state reported 33 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours with 11 from Bareilly itself, which alone accounts for one-third new cases.

Health officials in Lucknow, however, added that the daily test positivity rate in the state remained at 0.01 per cent.

The official bulletin from Uttar Pradesh also indicated that 32 districts of the state have become free from Covid-19 infection.