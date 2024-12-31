India achieved breakthroughs in technologies, futuristic projects in 2024

The year 2024 has been one of incredible progress for India in both technology and medicine. From AI changing industries to major breakthroughs in nuclear energy, space exploration and quantum computing, it has indeed been a year to remember.

The story, however, goes back much further. India has been breaking barriers, from rolling out 5G networks to developing four Made-in-India COVID vaccines, not just for itself, but for the world.

Today, the world is taking notice of India’s spirit of innovation. With the third largest start-up ecosystem and a record 64,480 patent applications filed in 2023, India has firmly secured its spot as the sixth largest globally in patent filings.

A document released by the government highlights some of the significant breakthroughs and innovative projects that have been undertaken across various fields in 2024.

Powered by initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and Bulk Drug Parks, India’s pharmaceutical exports soared from over $15 billion to about $28 billion over the past decade ending FY24. Similarly, Biotechnology has also expanded 13-fold, from $10 billion in 2014 to $130 billion in 2024, targeting $300 billion by 2030.

Thus, 2024 further cemented India’s global healthcare leadership.

India developed its first indigenous antibiotic, Nafithromycin, a breakthrough against drug-resistant pneumonia with 10 times the efficacy with a three day treatment regimen. The country launched NexCAR19, its first home-grown CAR-T cell therapy for cancer.

Globally, India joined the Biopharmaceutical Alliance alongside South Korea, the US, Japan, and the EU to tackle drug supply shortages. India resumed local

Production of Penicillin G after 30 years, a milestone for making the pharmaceutical sector self-reliant.

Transformative reforms like Liberalised FDI, Positive Indigenisation Lists, and opening Defence R&D to industry and start-ups over the past decade propelled indigenous production to record Rs 1.27 lakh crore and exports 30-fold in 2024.

As the year ends, India solidifies its position as a global defence leader, achieving historic milestones in strategic innovation.

Marking a significant advancement, DRDO successfully flight-tested the Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology under Mission Divyastra, placing India in an elite group of nations with advanced re-entry systems. The nuclear-capable K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile was tested from INS Arihant, bolstering India’s underwater nuclear deterrence. With a 3,500 km strike range, it places India under a select group of nations. Showcasing the nation’s ability to defend against 5,000 km-class ballistic threats, DRDO conducted successful trials of the Phase-2 Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) System.

India’s nuclear power generation capacity doubled from 4,780 MW in 2014 to 8,180 MW in 2024. The government aims to triple this capacity to 22,480 MW by 2031-32, showcasing a strong commitment to expanding nuclear energy. Currently, India is one of the leading countries with well-advanced thorium utilisation technologies, developed indigenously.

India’s bio economy has experienced remarkable growth, skyrocketing from $10 billion in 2014 to over $130 billion in 2024.

With a bold vision to grow India’s space economy to $44 billion by 2033, including $11 billion in exports, the government is determined to set new benchmarks in space exploration.

By driving innovation, spearheading ambitious missions, and building world-class infrastructure, India is rapidly emerging as a dominant force on the global space frontier.

Over the past decade, India has been leveraging technology in various innovative ways to expedite infrastructure projects, significantly enhancing efficiency and reducing delays.

In 2024, India added significant strides in transforming its transport infrastructure, embracing futuristic technologies.

A major milestone was the completion of India’s first Hyperloop test track at IIT Madras, advancing the nation’s vision for high-speed rail travel. India took a major step in modernising road infrastructure by completing pilot studies for the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), which will enable a distance-based electronic tolling system.

The National Quantum Mission is propelling India toward global leadership in quantum technology, while BharatGen showcases the nation’s commitment to developing AI tailored for India. In 2024, India made significant strides reinforcing its position in secure digital technologies and AI innovation.