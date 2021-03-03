India today accused Pakistan of not only hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations but also providing them pensions.

Pakistani leaders have themselves admitted the fact that their country has become a factory for producing terrorists, said Pavan Badhe (in photo), India delegate at the 46th session of the Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva while exercising India’s ‘Right of Reply’ on the statements made by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He said Pakistan has ignored that terrorism was the worst forms of human rights abuse and the supporters of terrorism were the worst abusers of human rights.

Badhe said the HRC should ask Pakistan why the size of its minority communities such as Christians, Hindus and Sikhs has drastically has shrunk since independence and why other communities such as Ahmadiyyas, Sikhs, Pashtuns, Sindhis and Baloch have been subjected to draconian laws, systematic persecution, blatant abuses and forced conversions. Holy and ancient sites of religious minorities in Pakistan have been attacked and vandalised daily, he noted.

The Indian diplomat said enforced disappearances, extra-judicial killings and arbitrary detentions of those who try to speak against the establishment were rampant in Pakistan and have been carried out by state security agencies with impunity.

He said Pakistan, a country in dire economic situation, would be well advised to stop wasting time of the HRC and its mechanisms, stop statesponsored cross border terrorism and end institutionalised violation of human rights of its minority and other communities.

Rejecting the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the OIC’s statement at the HRC, Badhe said it has no locus standi on Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India. “It is regrettable that OIC continues to allow itself to be exploited by Pakistan to indulge in anti-India propaganda,” he added.