Incriminating documents found during ED raids on Sanjay Singh, claims BJP; AAP counters

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thursday came down heavily on the Aam Aadmi Party after the latter’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) over corruption charges in connection with the now scrapped Delhi liquor policy case. Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that “incriminating documents” were found during ED raids on Sanjay Singh’s residence and they point towards someone at the top of the AAP.

“As per media sources, the incriminating documents procured from the house of Sanjay Singh will incriminate someone who is at the top in the hierarchy of AAP,” he claimed with taking anyone’s name.

The firebrand BJP leader slammed the AAP and said it has become their habit to commit scams and then politicise the issue when caught.

“It is the nature of the AAP to commit scams openly and do politics after getting caught,” Patra said at a press conference in Bhubaneswar,” he added.

Patra further took a dig at Sanjay Singh and referred to him as “don of corruption”.

“When a ‘pickpocket’ steals, a ‘wallet’ comes out of his house. When a ‘chain snatcher’ commits 11snatching, he gets a ‘chain’ from his house. When ‘Chindi Chor’ steals, he gets ‘Toti’ from his house. When a dacoit commits a robbery, a gun and bullets are found in his house. But when the ‘Don of Corruption’ is caught, ‘paper evidence’ is found in his house, not wallet, chain, tote, gun,” he said.

Former Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has also claimed that the investigation will soon reach Kejriwal.

Reacting to Patra’s claims, the AAP said that it has now become clear the ED raids were conducted due to pressure from the BJP. “Are Manoj Tiwari and BJP running the ED and CBI? This proves that it’s a conspiracy against us,” AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said.

Sanjay Singh was Wednesday arrested by ED sleuths after an extensive 9-hour long search at his Delhi residence. Singh claimed that ED didn’t find anything from his house and forcefully arrested him.

AAP’s national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal termed his arrest “illegal” and said that it was a sign of PM Modi’s “nervousness”.