‘Incomplete temple, BJP politics’: Shashi Tharoor on why Cong declined Ram Mandir event invitation

Amid Bharatiya Janata Party’s criticism, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has defended his party’s decision to decline the invitation of Ram Mandir’s consecration ceremony on January 22.

Speaking to reporters, Tharoor said that the Congress felt that going for a BJP event to inaugurate an incomplete temple would become a “political choice” and not personal one.

“…the party felt that going for a political event – for an incomplete temple because the work is not over (for the grand temple of Ayodhya)… The timing of this (‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony) appears to be designed to benefit the political interests of the ruling party (BJP). And therefore, if we participate, then it will become a political choice, not just a personal one and people need to understand this as well,” Tharoor said.

Advertisement

He, however, said that Hindus in the Congress party has every right to offer prayers to Ram Lalla.

“Our party has many members who believe in many faiths and they are welcome to practice them. Hindus in the party have every right to offer prayers to Ram Lalla,” the Congress MP added.

His remarks came after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leader Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury “respectfully declined” the invitation of Ram Mandir’s consecration ceremony scheduled to be held on January 22.

The BJP termed Congress anti-Sanatana for declining the invitation. The Congress shot back accusing the party of inaugurating an “incomplete temple” for political gains ahead of the Lok Sabha elections later this year.

Citing the reported refusal of the four Shankaracharyas to attend the consecration ceremony, Congress leader Alka Lamba said that the BJP is inaugurating the under-construction temple and politicising the event because elections are nearing.

“Ask them (BJP), why are the Shankaracharyas not going (to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony). They said that construction of Ram Mandir is incomplete, why are the BJP and PM in a hurry? Inaugurating the temple while it is under construction and politicising it; it is evident because elections are nearing,” said Congress leader Alka Lamba.