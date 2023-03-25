Incidence of Maoist violence down by 76%: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that the incidents of Maoist violence have come down by 76 per cent, from the peak in 2010 while the loss of lives has also come down by 78 per cent.

As many as 763 CRPF personnel sacrificed their lives during the drive to end Left Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh and today our fight against Left Wing Extremism is at a decisive stage, Shah said while addressing the 84th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh today.

He said that today the tri-junction of Budha Pahad, Chakarbanda and Parasnath has been freed from left wing extremism and brought into the mainstream of the country. Shah said that the security vacuum in Bihar and Jharkhand is about to end because of the combined strength of the brave CRPF Jawans and the police forces.

He said the NIA and the ED have been working hard to curb the sources of funding of Left Wing Extremists. The CRPF has also formed a joint task force with the police of different states to curb the Left Wing Extremists from taking advantage of the interstate borders

Praising the CRPF personnels, Home Minister said that whether it is Jammu and Kashmir or bringing peace in the Northeast or fighting against Left Wing Extremism to bring development to the tribals, CRPF Jawans have displayed unparalleled valour and bravery.

Hailing PM Modi for his decisive governance, Shah further said that the country’s security forces have fought a decisive battle against Left Wing Extremism in the last 9 years. He said that the CRPF has also been able to remove the obstructions in the path of development, caused by the Left Wing Extremists.

He said that out of 70,000 km roads sanctioned for development in LWE infested areas, 11,000 km roads have been completed, 2343 mobile towers installed, Eklavya School are being opened in Priority Areas, 1258 bank branches opened in just 5 years, and 1348 ATMs have been installed.

The Union home minister further said that 400 local youths have been recruited in the Chhattisgarh Bastaria Battalion, roads have been built in the Left Wing Extremism-affected areas and CRPF has also contributed in making 398 big and small bridges.