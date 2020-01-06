As all round condemnation is pouring in against the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus violence, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday joined in and expressed solidarity with students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, following violence in the campus and said the “cruel attack” was meant to “punish” the students as they “dared to stand up”.

Owaisi took to Twitter and said, “In solidarity with the brave students of JNU. This cruel attack is meant to ‘punish’ JNU students because they dared to stand up. It’s so bad that even Union Ministers are tweeting helplessly. Modi Sarkar must answer why cops are siding with goons.”

News agency ANI quoted the 4- time MP from Hyderabad as saying, “I condemn this violence. There is no doubt these people were given the green signal by the powers that be. They had covered their faces in a cowardly way and were allowed to enter JNU with rods and sticks. Worst is there is a video which shows police allowed them safe passage.”

The AIMIM has also tweeted expressing solidarity with the “students of JNU”.

“AIMIM stands in solidarity with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University. Who feels threatened by the voice of students?,” the party said in a tweet.

Unprecedented violence was witnessed in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday as several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers inside the campus with wooden and metal rods, injuring many.

At least 34 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh — who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod — were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

The Delhi Police has reportedly identified some of the masked assailants and a complaint has been filed.

According to intelligence reports and students, the genesis of the clashes began in the confrontation between students seeking to stall the semester registration process as part of their agitation against the hostel fees hike and groups opposing them. Members of the earlier group were allegedly behind the disruption of the varsity’s Wifi network late on Friday.