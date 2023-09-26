In Madhya Pradesh, politics heats up over BJP’s second candidates’ list

Politics has heated up in Madhya Pradesh following the BJP’s second list of 39 assembly candidates, which includes several Union ministers and Lok Sabha members. This prompted the opposition Congress to say that the list makes it clear that the BJP is very weak and surely losing the upcoming assembly election.

However, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that the list has ensured the BJP’s thumping win in the election.

The saffron party declared 39 more candidates for the MP assembly polls on Monday night. The list surprised many, as it includes the names of Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahalad Singh Patel, and Faggan Singh Kulaste. It also includes the names of four sitting Lok Sabha members – Reeti Pathak, Rao Uday Pratap Singh, Ganesh Singh, and Rakesh Singh.

Kailash Vijaywargiya, the BJP national general secretary, has also been given the ticket to contest in the crucial election.

The Congress reacted to the list and the party. In a post on X, it said: “When Ravana had sensed defeat, he had sent Kumbhakaran, Ahiravan, and Meghnad to the war. The BJP’s second list is also just like that.”

Kamal Nath, the MP Congress chief, averred that the BJP has already accepted its defeat in Madhya Pradesh, and it has tried its last attempt with a false hope in the second list. Nath said the BJP’s false claims of being a party with crores of workers have fallen flat and the second list is a final stamp on the BJP’s internal defeat.

On the other hand, Chouhan asserted on Monday that the BJP’s second list is a masterstroke. He claimed that the list has ensured the BJP’s mega win in the assembly polls in the state.

So far, the BJP has named candidates on 78 of the 230 state assembly seats even before the announcement of the state’s election dates. Its first list included 39 names and the second list also has 39 names.

The Madhya Pradesh assembly election is due to be held in November this year.