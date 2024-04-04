In latest message from jail, Kejriwal asks AAP MLAs to visit their areas daily, sort out people’s problems

In his latest message from jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed Aam Aadmi Party MLAs to visit their constituencies on a daily basis and ensure that people of Delhi do not suffer in his absence.

Addressing a press conference, his wife Sunita Kejriwal read out the message and said, “Just because I am in jail, the people of Delhi should not suffer in any way. Every MLA should visit their area every day and discuss people’s problems and sort them out’.”

“The 2 crore people of Delhi are my family and no one in my family should be sad for any reason,” she added, quoting her husband.

The Delhi chief minister has been sent to judicial custody till April 15 in connection with a money laundering case relating to the alleged liquor policy irregularities.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the case.

Ever since Kejriwal was remanded to custody, he has been sending out messages through his wife, who is the only person allowed to meet him inside the jail.

In his first message from inside the prison, the Delhi CM had called on people of India to identify the forces who are trying to weaken the country and defeat them.

“There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them…Women in Delhi must be thinking that Kejriwal is behind bars. Who knows if they would get Rs 1000. I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son. There is no jail that can keep him behind bars for long. I will come out soon and keep my promise…,” she read out the message.

In another related development, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest and subsequent custody.

During the court hearing, Kejriwal said that his arrest was part of a larger conspiracy to dismantle the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

However, the probe agency rejected his argument and said that Kejriwal’s arrest is not linked with the elections. The ED said that Kejriwal was involved in the alleged scam as an individual.