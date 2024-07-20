AAP kicks off its campaign for Haryana assembly poll

The Aam Aadmi Party kick-started its Haryana Assembly poll campaign on Saturday, announcing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s five guarantees for the state.

The agrarian state is scheduled for the assembly election later this year.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal announced the five guarantees at a town hall meeting held in Panchkula, Haryana on Saturday.

The five guarantees include 24-hour free electricity supply, building Mohalla clinics based on the Delhi and Punjab model, free education in government schools and upgrading education infrastructure of government schools, giving 1000 rupees to the women every month in the state and providing employment opportunities to the unemployed youth population in the state.

The party in a press statement on Thursday had said that it will contest solo on all the 90 assembly seats in Haryana, where the AAP claimed that the people wanted change and are looking up to the party with great hope.

Announcing these poll prpromises Sunita Kejriwal said: “Your son Kejriwal has given 5 guarantees for all of you; most of them have already been fulfilled in Delhi and Punjab and some are going to happen soon.”

She further claimed that Kejriwal’s model has changed the governance in the country and some old parties are finding it hard to digest, and further alleged that it was only due to this reason, he was put behind bars.

Speaking about Kejriwal’s connection with the state, Sunita added: “Kejriwal made Haryana proud in the whole world, and I ask for your support for him”.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann while addressing the gathering claimed that 43,000 jobs were given in Punjab in just two and a half years of the formation of AAP government in the state and no bribe was taken for any job, he added.

Furthermore, he claimed that as soon as AAP government was formed in Punjab, 600 units of electricity were given for free and today, 90 per cent of the households are getting zero electricity bills.

Earlier, there used to be electricity for 8 hours for farmers, today there is electricity for 12 hours a day, and 17 toll plazas have been closed so far, added Mann.

Speaking at the program, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh hit out at the incumbent state government, claiming that the double-engine government has failed Haryana.

He further alleged that BJP’s ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ is a blunt lie, as the government lied on issues concerning the Agniveer scheme, inflation, education, poor health, repairing roads and other public concerning issues.