Shocking to see Mrs Kejriwal casting aspersions on judiciary: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, over her latest video message, accusing her of becoming a star manipulator within the Aam Aadmi Party.

Sachdeva alleged that it was shocking to see the Delhi CM’s wife casting aspersions on the judiciary, citing a statement issued by her.

Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi find it hard to believe that such a video was issued by a Chief Minister’s wife, who herself has been a senior government official.

Advertisement

“It’s surprising to see her casting aspersions on the judiciary. During her storytelling, she repeatedly says that the court thrice refused bail to MP Shri MS Reddy’s son, despite him consistently providing his original true statement. However, in 2023, under family pressure, MS Reddy changed his statement, after which his son was granted bail by the court,” she added.

The Delhi BJP leader also expressed shock that Mrs Kejriwal wants the people of Delhi to believe that when Reddy provided a true statement, the court denied bail to his son. However, as soon as he changed his statement, bail was granted to his son.

Sachdeva further took a dig at Mrs Kejriwal, stating that her statement has not only hurt the prestige of judiciary but has also offended the sentiments of ordinary people.

“Every law-abiding citizen knows that bail and pardon are granted by the court, not by the ED or any other investigative body. Courts are not influenced by political affiliations,” the BJP leader added.

He stated that Mrs Kejriwal should know that the case against her husband and Delhi CM is based on multiple pieces of evidence, not just the statement of Reddy.