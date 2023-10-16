In Chhattisgarh, Shah accuses Baghel govt of corruption, appeasement politics

Union home minister Amit Shah alleged no one was happy in Chhattisgarh under the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government and accused the ruling dispensation of continuing “appeasement politics” if it comes back to power. Shah said this while addressing a rally in Rajnandgaon, on Monday, as the state gears up for the assembly polls.

Alleging that the Baghel government was deeply covered with corruption, he said they had made a “restaurant chain-like chain of corruption” taking away the state’s money.

Shah hit out at the Congress government for failing to fulfil their promises and added that not only they failed to deliver what they had promised, but also stopped several other pro-people schemes.

Asking the crowd he said, “Do you want to change the government or not? Raise your hands and express yourself.”

He said that this election was not merely to choose the legislators, but a chance to come forward and develop Chhattisgarh into a “golden” state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah said the state witnessed immense growth during the Raman Singh regime for 15 years starting 2003, which was earlier “Bimaru” (lacking overall growth) during the times it was a part of undivided Madhya Pradesh.

The senior BJP leader said if his party comes to power in Chhattisgarh, it will bring back every penny from the corrupt, and they will be brought to justice.

Further hitting out at the Baghel-led government, Shah said they had promised free gas cylinders, ban liquor across the state, and several other things. However, none of the promises were kept. He further claimed that no one was happy under the Congress government in the state, including OBCs, Adivasi, women, farmers, and others.

In Chhattisgarh, the polling for 90 seats is slated to be held in two phases, on November 7 and 17.