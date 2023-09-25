In Bhopal, PM Modi’s no holds barred attack on Congress and a caution for youth voters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a no holds barred attack on Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, saying that party doesn’t want to see development in the country and will nourish corruption if returned to power.

Addressing a BJP worker’s event in Bhopal, PM Modi said that the grand old party has turned into a “rusty iron” and will turn Madhya Pradesh into a “Bimaru state” if given chance to form government in the state.

“Congress has been busy glorifying only one family. Congress has been busy nourishing the corrupt system in India. Congress is like rusty iron, which gets corroded if kept in the rain. Now Congress neither has the ability to see nor understand the national interest,” PM Modi said while addressing BJP’s ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ in Bhopal.

“…Congress will make Madhya Pradesh a ‘Bimaru Rajya’ if it gets a chance (to come into power here). They opposed digital payment but the world is impressed by UPI mode,” he said.

PM Modi didn’t stop there and further said that Congress party is against the development of the country and that it is busy glorifying one family.

“Congress cannot digest the development work in India…They don’t want the country to develop. They are never proud of the country’s achievements because neither they want to change and neither want the country to change or develop.

PM Modi also slammed the Congress party for “failing” to deliver on his “Garibi Hatao” promise.

“The life of the poor does not matter to their (Congress) leaders, born with silver spoons in their mouth… For them, the life of the poor is adventure tourism…,” he said.

He also cautioned the youth of Madhya Pradesh, saying that next few years will be crucial for the state’s development and if Congress returned to power, it will once again turn the state into a “Bimaru State”.

Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in Madhya Pradesh later this year. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is battling anti-incumbency in the state. Several pre-poll surveys have also given the Congress party an edge over the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing an event in Delhi yesterday claimed certain victory in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He, however, predicted a close contest in Rajasthan where his party is in power.