Imran Masood all set to rejoin Congress on Oct 7

Former Saharanpur MLA Imran Masood is all set to rejoin Congress again.

Imran Masood told the media on Wednesday that he will join Congress in Delhi on October 7.

The former MLA said that there was already faith in the Congress and it will be home return.

Masood had recently said during an event in Muzaffarnagar that Muslims should unite and support Congress. Congress is the only option for Muslims, he had said.

Masood said that the present time is left of two ideologies. One option is with Congress and the other option is with BJP.

He said that Muslims, Dalits, and Brahmins have been traditional voters of Congress. If Muslims return to Congress then Brahmins,

Dalits and other backward classes will also return to Congress. Now there is a period of change in the country and change is certain to happen in the 2024 elections, he claimed.