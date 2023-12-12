‘I’ll rather die…’: Shivraj Chouhan’s farewell message after BJP picked Mohan Yadav as new CM

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the four-term Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh has reacted sharply to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s decision to sideline him and appoint Mohan Yadav as the state’s new chief minister.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Chouhan told reporters that he didn’t go to Delhi as he would consider death before asking for something for himself.

“I would rather die than go and ask for something for myself…that’s why I said I will not go to Delhi,” the outgoing MP CM said.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, “…Apne liye kuchh maangne jaane se behtar, main marna samjhunga…Isiliye meine kaha tha main dilli nahi jaunga.” pic.twitter.com/pnWaAd9Wqm — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

Chouhan said that he is going as a satisfied man as BJP once again secured a thumping majority and hailed the big contribution of his popular welfare scheme ‘Ladli Behena’, along with PM Modi’s leadership.

“Aaj jab main yahan se vidayi le raha hoon…I am satisfied that in 2023, once again the BJP formed the govt with a thumping majority….this was the result of the hardwork of lakhs of party workers, PM Modi’s popularity, his leadership, the schemes of Centre and state government and the massive contribution of the ‘Ladli Behena’ scheme…” he said.

The outgoing CM also expressed confidence in the leadership abilities of new CM-designate Mohan Yadav and said that he will keep supporting him.

“I am confident that under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav, the BJP govt will complete the ongoing projects in the state…In terms of progress and development, Madhya Pradesh will achieve new heights. I will keep supporting him,” he added.

On Monday, the BJP threw a big surprise and announced Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister of the state.

Yadav, a relatively low profile OBC leader, beat several heavyweights, including Chouhan, Prahlad Patel and Narendra Singh Tomar, to claim the top job.

Tomar will be the new Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker. Jagdish Deora and Rajesh Shukla will be the two deputy chief ministers in the state.

The oath-taking ceremony of the new chief minister will be held on Wednesday, December 13.