IIT Guwahati hosts visionary dialogue with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, delivered the Amrit Kaal Vimarsh Viksit Bharat@2047 lecture at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati on Sunday.

The development dialogue focused on the topic, “Transformation of Healthcare in Amrit Kaal.”

Keshab Mahanta, Assam Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Science and Technology, Information and Technology Department, also participated in the event.

Heads and faculty, students, and research scholars of multiple educational institutions, along with the ASHA workforce, also attended the event.

Advertisement

In his welcome address, Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director of IIT Guwahati, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, for their support in organizing the Amrit Kaal Vimarsh event.

He encouraged all students to actively share their views and engage with the Chief Guest Mansukh Mandaviya, to gain insights into the progress of healthcare development in the country.

Prof. Iyer also mentioned, “IIT Guwahati’s pride in hosting the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII) established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology, which is dedicated to training biomedical engineers with an interdisciplinary understanding of engineering, biological-chemical science, humanities, and design principles through hands-on experiences.”

Speaking during his address, Keshab Mahanta, Assam Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Science and Technology, Information and Technology Department said, “We are honoured to have Mansukh Mandaviya with us today to make this Amrit Kaal Vimarsh event a success. The Government of Assam has made significant improvements in the healthcare sector in the last few years. I am glad to be a part of the initiative in which IIT Guwahati and AIIMS Guwahati are collaborating to train engineering and medical students to work together for the advancement of the healthcare sector in the country.”

During his speech at IIT Guwahati, Union Health Minister Mandaviya said, “I am delighted to be here in the state of Assam and at IIT Guwahati for this Amrit Kaal Vimarsh event. It is very important to set vision and goals in every aspect of our lives. Without an aim, we cannot achieve anything. For the same, it is the duty of our teachers, leaders, researchers, and innovators to inspire the source of our future, our students, to aim for higher goals. We must follow the goals/vision shared by our Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, including making our country a developed country, becoming Atma Nirbhar, taking inspiration from our heritage, working as an ally with the global superpowers, and making a ‘Nation first’ commitment to build a sustainable future for ourselves and our country.”

The major event organized by IIT Guwahati brought together all stakeholders of medical and healthcare of the state and the session included an active dialogue between the speaker and students, during which they discussed topics related to mental health, malnutrition, affordable healthcare systems, and the improvement of the pharmaceutical sector in the country, among others.

This session underlined the collective commitment to building a healthier, more sustainable future for our nation.