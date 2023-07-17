IIT-Gandhinagar experts will train UP teachers

The Yogi Adityanath government is going to organize training sessions for specially qualified teachers of the state in key subjects, especially STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics).

The training will be provided by experts from IIT Gandhinagar. Subsequently, the trained teachers will pass on their knowledge of the subjects to other teachers and students as well.

Under the plan, a total of 80 online sessions will be organized by the experts from IIT Gandhinagar, with one session to be held every week.

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that in 2022-23, a 5-day workshop was also organized by the experts from IIT Gandhinagar for specially qualified teachers of Uttar Pradesh. To make it more effective, the mission to elevate the education standards of the state will now be pursued through live sessions conducted online.

Vijay Kiran Anand, Director of School Education, said that in order to maintain the continuity of the program in the academic session 2023-24, it has been decided to conduct 80 online sessions by IIT Gandhinagar, Gujarat for ARP, SRG and Master Trainers of Science and Mathematics of the state.

The first session will take place on July 20, between 3 PM and 4 PM. Following that, online sessions will be conducted every week on Thursdays from 3-4 PM.

Alll the SRGS, ARPS, Masters Trainers, DIET Mentor (Mathematics/Science) and KGBV Mathematics and Science teachers of the district have been directed to compulsorily participate in these sessions.

The sessions will be organized around themes such as mathematical games with paper, science experiments with candles, mathematical puzzles, and hidden life science in the school courtyard.

Notably, various activities have been organized by Samagra Shiksha Uttar Pradesh for the past 2 years to simplify concepts related to science and mathematics in order to enrich the learning experience of students in the classroom and to enhance the capacity of teachers.

In this sequence, the concepts of science have been presented in an interesting manner under the Curiosity Program in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), leading to a better understanding of science among girls.

In the year 2022-23, 250 SRGs and Master Trainers participated in a 5-day workshop at IIT Gandhinagar, while a strategy was developed for the upcoming sessions providing training to 335 SRGs, APRs, Master Trainers, and KV Mathematics and Science teachers at SIEMAT Prayagraj.