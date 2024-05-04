BJP might not come to power at Centre: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday said that the glaring difference between words and actions of the Central government in terms of casteist, capitalist, communal, and faulty policies suggests that the BJP might not come to power at the Centre.

“Theatrics and rhetoric are not going to work this time. The promises they made remain unfulfilled. They spend most of their time in making policies in favour of their favorite capitalists. Notably, much like the Congress party, the BJP too has been shunned by most of the people,” she claimed.

Addressing an election meeting here, Mayawati said, “Seeing the huge crowd and enthusiasm, I am confident that you all will give better results to your party in the state. The Congress party had to lose power at the Centre and in several states. Similar circumstances prevail for other parties as well.”

Advertisement

The BSP president said, “Our party provided resources to the farmers and offered facilities unmatched by others. However, under this government, Dalits and tribals have seen little development. They have even been denied their rightful quota in government jobs. Moreover, reservation in government jobs remains unfulfilled.”

Mayawati expressed concern over the lack of promotions for SC/ST employees in government jobs. “When our party demanded amendments in SC/ST reservation laws, the Samajwadi Party opposed it in collusion with the Congress and the BJP and prevented the bill from being passed. Currently, both the Congress and the BJP are speaking about reservation for SC/ST but their past actions suggest they do not want the development of SC/ST.”

The former UP chief minister further said, “SC/ST is not getting benefits due to privatisation. The condition of minorities has also become quite pathetic. The country’s economy has been greatly affected by the wrong economic policies of the BJP. The business class is also disappointed. Unemployment and inflation are increasing in the country. Even the borders of our country are not safe.”

Mayawati said: “Don’t be misled by media and surveys. These parties fail to fulfil their manifesto promises once the elections are over. That is why our party refrains from making manifestos. We believe in work. Our government, if elected, won’t operate casually at the Centre but will work actively at the grassroots. We have demonstrated our work without any manifesto in the past as well.”

The BSP chief said, “The Centre is providing minimal food items. It will not benefit anyone. In return for the food items, the BJP and the RSS people claim that the ration given by Modi is a loan and you have to repay it by voting in their favour. BJP’s Narendra Modi is not giving ration from his own pocket but from public taxes. Therefore, people do not owe anything to Modi or the BJP “.

“People should not be deceived. It’s imperative to prevent opposition parties from joining the central government. In the interest of your state and country, you people have to vote for the BSP and not for the BJP or others,” she asserted.