CII- GBC honour to IGIA for excellence in energy management

IGIA energy management: The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, managed by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), has received the prestigious National Award for Excellence in Energy Management by CII-Green Business Centre (GBC) along with National Energy Leader Award for the year 2021 for its consistent performance at the highest level in the last four years (from 2018 to 2021).

CII-GBC made the announcement during the Energy Efficiency Summit-2022. The event was graced by R K Rai, Secretary, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Government of India, Freddy Svane, Ambassador at the Royal Danish Embassy in New Delhi, and Ravi Chandran Purushothaman, Chairman, Energy Efficiency Council, CII-GBC and President Danfoss India.

Speaking on the achievement, CEO-DIAL Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “Receiving the National Award for Excellence in Energy Management and National Energy Leader award is indeed a testimony to our commitment towards sustainable development. With this achievement, we have set up a new benchmark for other airports to follow.”

“Going forward, we are focusing on energy conservation and exploring an alternative solution for generating green energy,” Jaipuriar added.

The award recognizes “Excellence” in Energy Management in industries and aims to instill a sense of competition to motivate Indian industries to achieve energy excellence and promote sustainable development.

DIAL, a GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited-led consortium, presented the “Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport by 2030” roadmap and its progress update, along with the key energy saving and emission reduction initiatives, innovative projects, and other environmental aspects such as waste management, water management, climate change adaptation strategies etc. The initiatives implemented by DIAL were highly appreciated by all the jury members.