Rajasthan: Experts bat for economic, social and environmental balance for sustainability

Member Secretary of Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) Vijai N has stressed the necessity of maintaining economic, social, and environmental balance through a comprehensive and holistic approach for sustainable development.

Speaking at the 7th edition of the Environment Summit organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Friday, Vijay highlighted several essential steps including fostering inclusive growth, ensuring equal access to basic services, and conserving natural resources.

Dr Samit Sharma, Secretary, PHED and Ground Water, said that all the industries should be made water neutral and self-sufficient.

“They should have systems of rainwater harvesting and waste water treatment plants. There is a need to develop and adopt technology that minimizes the usage of water,” Sharma suggested.

According to Sharma, these steps will ensure that the development happening in our country is sustainable and not detrimental to the environment.

Giving the example of Japan and Israel, Sharma further said that there was a need to contribute positively to the system of water management.

He urged the attendees to prohibit the misuse and wastage of water supplies even in their homes, given the massive groundwater depletion in the state of Rajasthan.

Chief Operating Officer, JCB India Ltd, Sunil Khurana emphasized the urgent need to address the rapid consumption of natural resources. He warned: “We are on a trajectory that could lead to their imminent exhaustion.”

He highlighted the critical importance of not only managing but also actively reducing waste across various sectors. Khurana pointed out that electricity generation, transportation, and industrial activities are significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, underscoring the necessity for stringent control measures to mitigate their environmental impact.

Immediate Past Chairman of CII Rajasthan and Managing Director of Manu Yantralaya Private Limited, Abhinav Banthia stated that the event aims to promote awareness and inspire action towards sustainability.

He underscored the four pillars of CII’s Vision 2030 on climate change: low carbon initiatives, circular economy practices, collaborative efforts, and the establishment of a balanced ecosystem.

Chairman and MD of EKI Energy Services Ltd. Manish Dabkara discussed the importance of carbon credits and the pursuit of carbon neutrality as essential components for industries aiming to reduce their environmental impact.

As many as 14 Green Rating Companies were also presented awards on the occasion.