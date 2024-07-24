Agent arranging fake passport for passengers to travel abroad nabbed at IGI

The Indira Gandhi International Airport team has arrested a UP-based agent who used to arrange passports of others for passengers to travel on, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

It came to the notice of the airport authorities when a passenger, Jagjeevan, approached the departure immigration clearance desk for Toronto, Canada. During the scrutiny of his travel documents, it was found that someone had already departed for Toronto on a student visa from the IGI Airport on the strength of his old passport. However, no arrival record against the departure was found in the system, said the police.

During interrogation, Jagjeevan revealed that he procured the passport in 2014 to travel abroad but did not use it since he had to cancel the visit. In 2018, he met Jaideep, an agent, who offered him Rs 3 lakh for the passport to facilitate someone else’s travel abroad. However, the same year he got married to a girl who arranged a work visa for himself in Canada. But he was caught at the immigration clearance.

The arrested agent revealed to the police that he came in contact with some agents, during his visit to Cyprus and Georgia on work visas, who used to dupe people on the pretext of sending them abroad. Ever since he started working with them on a commission basis.

Later after coming back to India, he started his own office in Rudrapur, Uttrakhand to deal in sending people abroad on student and work visas.

He disclosed that in this case, he had taken his old passport of Jagjeevan to facilitate someone else’s journey on his passport for Rs 3 lakh. He had also arranged the journey of the pax to Canada in lieu of Rs 10 lakh.