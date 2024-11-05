IFFI to celebrate the Centenary of four icons of Indian cinema

In a treat for cinema-lovers, the restored works of Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Mohammed Rafi will come alive later this year with the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) set to honour these four cinematic legends who have shaped the many facets of Indian cinema.

IFFI will pay homage to the extraordinary legacy of these four icons through a series of tributes, screenings, and interactive events, providing the delegates a closer look at the contributions of these legendary film personalities to the world of cinema.

In a special tribute to these icons, it will present versions of their timeless classics restored by National Film Development Corporation of India – National Film Archive of India ( NFDC-NFAI), offering audiences an enriched experience of some of the most celebrated films in Indian cinema. The restored prints allow audiences to experience the grandeur and artistry of these films as they were meant to be seen, with meticulous attention to details.

Among the highlights, Raj Kapoor’s Awaara will be showcased in a digitally restored form that revives the warmth, humour, and empathy Kapoor brought to the common man’s journey. This restoration celebrates his unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema and his artistic commitment to portraying societal issues with depth and compassion.

The classic Harmonium, directed by Tapan Sinha, will be screened, inviting audiences to rediscover Sinha’s intricate storytelling. Known for its compelling themes and narrative depth, Harmonium exemplifies his artistic legacy and cinematic vision.

Further enriching the IFFI experience is the restored Devadasu, a landmark film that solidified Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s (ANR) place in cinematic history. The restored version magnifies ANR’s profound portrayal of Devadas, allowing contemporary audiences to connect with his emotive performance in a role that resonates deeply with Indian cultural identity.

Finally, the classic Hum Dono will be screened in its enhanced audio and visual restoration. With songs immortalised by the legendary Mohammed Rafi, this version celebrates Rafi’s exceptional contribution to Indian music and cinema, reviving the magic of his voice for all generations.

In addition to the screening of restored classics, IFFI will celebrate the legacy of these four legends throughout the festival. The opening ceremony will have a spectacular performance paying tribute to the lives and achievements of these legends, accompanied by an audiovisual presentation that brings their cinematic journeys to life. Besides, there will be panel discussions and in-conversation sessions, launch of MY STAMP, bilingual brochures, caravan of songs, curated exhibition, thematic activities and sand art illustration among others.

In fact, by bringing together art, history, and interactive experiences, IFFI seeks to inspire future generations through the legacies and enduring influence of Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Mohammed Rafi on the world of cinema. IFFI is not only about the screening of films and a get together of film-lovers! In its essence, the festival intends to offer and share the joy of cinema by celebrating and honouring the many master-craftsmen who continue to inspire audiences and artists worldwide with their evergreen legacy.