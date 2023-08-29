If not for BJP, no politics: Maverick Telangana T Raja Singh

Denying that he was going to join any political party other than the BJP or contest as an independent candidate, suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh said very soon his suspension would be lifted and he would contest from his current constituency, Goshamahal in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Singh also said if he was denied a ticket, he would leave politics but continue to work towards establishing a Hindu Rashtra.

Asked whether he would join any of the secular parties like BRS and Congress, he denied saying that he would abide by Hindutva ideology and die before joining such parties.

“My goal is to establish a Hindu Rashtra in India. If BJP does not give me a ticket I will quit politics and work towards establishing a Hindu Rashtra,” said the controversial MLA who was suspended last year by the BJP after he uploaded a video containing derogatory comments against the Prophet.

Raja Singh was also arrested under the Preventive Detention Act and remained in jail for almost three months.

However, he sounded confident today that his suspension would be revoked by the BJP at an appropriate time before elections. He further claimed that he would contest the Assembly elections as a BJP candidate from Goshamahal.

Singh is a popular Hindutva face in Telangana and right-wing activists have been lobbying for revoking his suspension. There was speculation in political circles that the BJP offered the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha seat to Raja Singh instead of the Goshamahal Assembly constituency. However, he has been adamant about contesting from Goshamahal, the lone seat in Old City area which is held by a party other than AIMIM.

Raja Singh slammed the BRS for failing to nominate any candidate for Goshamahal in its first list and alleged that its candidate will be decided only after consultation with AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi at the party headquarters at Dar-us-salam.

After Singh’s suspension, the BRS has been eyeing the seat but it might be waiting till the BJP clears the air about Raja Singh’s suspension or candidacy from Goshamahal. Early this month, Singh delivered an emotional farewell speech on the last day of the Assembly session saying he was certain that he would not return to the August house.