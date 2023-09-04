If Congress continues its alliance with DMK it could be perceived as anti-Hindu: Himanta

In response to a recent remark made by Jr. Stalin, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that if the Congress continued its alliance with the DMK without addressing this issue, it may give the impression that they are not supportive of the Hindu community.

Himanta Biswa Sarma refrained from outright condemnation of the Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister’s comments, suggesting that the minister’s statements have revealed his own views. However, he posed a critical question regarding the Congress party’s future alignment with the DMK.

Sarma sees this as a crucial test for Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress chief.

He said that Gandhi must decide whether he respects the principles of Sanatan Dharma (Hinduism) or not.

Sarma warned that if the Congress does not sever ties with the DMK, it could be perceived as being anti-Hindu by the public.

The controversy stems from Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Youth Welfare Minister of Tamil Nadu, who made statements asserting that ‘Sanatan Dharma’ is incompatible with the principles of equality and social justice, advocating for its eradication.

This statement has ignited a heated debate.

It’s worth noting that the Congress party and the DMK are significant members of the Opposition INDIA alliance.

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has actively participated in INDIA alliance meetings, including the recent gathering in Mumbai.

Furthermore, MK Stalin is a member of the newly formed 13-member coordination panel within the INDIA alliance.