Assam CM questions Gaurav Gogoi’s mosque visit during Eid

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi for offering Eid Namaz along with independent MLA Akhil Gogoi.

Gogoi is contesting from Jorhat constituency.

Sarma said that it is a kind of appeasement politics towards the Muslim society which Congress leaders are indulging for long.

Advertisement

Sarma said that if Gogoi can visit mosque than why during the Ram temple inaugural ceremony he did not visit Ayodhya.

Notably, Gogoi took.part in Nyay yatra with Rahul Gandhi on Assam during the ram temple inauguration.

Sarma said, “Gaurav Gogoi seems to know the correct posture of offering Namaz. I don’t know where he learned it. But there is a question here that the way he and Akhil Gogoi have shown so much devotion about Eid, why did they /he not show the same during Ram mandir Pran Pratistha? When Pran Pratishtha was happening, he was fighting the administration and breaking laws by siding with Rahul Gandhi in Assam during Nyay yatra.”